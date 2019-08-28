Live Now
DENT Neurologic Institute recognized for helping people living with multiple sclerosis

AMHERST, N.Y. — DENT Neurologic Institute is a Partner in MS Care, awarded the distinction by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

“We have a lot of Western New Yorkers that we need to take care of with MS, but also advancing the treatment of MS and ultimately curing the disease is our goal here,” said Bennett H. Myers, MD, director of the DENT Multiple Sclerosis Center.

Multiple sclerosis is defined by DENT as a chronic, progressive illness of the central nervous system that affects more than 400,000 people in the United States. 

