Dion Dawkins gives back to Big Brothers Big Sisters programs with “TD’s For Dreamers” campaign

(WIVB) — One Buffalo Bills player is giving back to his community and giving you a chance to win some signed gear this Bills season.

Offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and his Dion’s Dreamers foundation are raising money for the Big Brothers Big Sisters programs in Western New York.

Dawkins is asking Bills fans to make a pledge for every touchdown the team scores.

Based on how much you pledge or donate you could win a signed photo, a signed Bills’ mini helmet or a signed Dawkins jersey.

You can find the link to make a donation, here.