BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A filmmaker from Buffalo, who premiered her 2016 documentary “Dream, Girl” at the White House, is back with another film — one she has described as her most intimate documentary to date.

Erin Bagwell will be holding the Buffalo premiere of “Year One” at the Seneca One screening room on May 18, followed by a panel discussion. All are welcome to the premiere, “a night of connection, cocktails, and conversation about maternal mental health.”

“Year One” is a 30-minute-long, award-winning documentary, which tells the story of Bagwell’s life journey from pregnancy to her daughter’s first birthday. The film is about identity, postpartum depression and the transition to motherhood, displaying Bagwell’s inner thoughts, struggles, and ‘a-ha’ moments in that time.

To watch the trailer for “Year One,” click here. Tickets for the screening ae $15 at this link.

Bagwell’s 2016 work, “Dream, Girl,” features the stories of ambitious female entrepreneurs. To watch the film, click here.

