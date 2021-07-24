Dogs take over Delaware Park for “Strut Your Pup” contest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York’s dog owners are getting the chance to show off.

Paw-pular Expressions hosted its first-ever “Strut Your Pup” contest in Delaware Park Saturday morning.

Related Content Roswell Park salutes their Environmental Services team with free lunch

Dogs competed for best costume, best strut, pawsitive personality — with one being crowned the 2021 Primo Pooch.

“The reaction from the community has been wonderful,” said Ramona Reynolds, owner, Pawpular Expressions.

“This is the first opportunity where we will be able to just kind of pout into and do it on behalf of out pooches.”

Money raised Saturday is going to help the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter.