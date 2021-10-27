Donating to West Herr’s food drive could get you an autographed Josh Allen football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr is hosting a food drive, and your participation could get you a chance to win a special Bills prize.

Collection sites will be at every West Herr dealership starting October 25. Anyone who donates a non-perishable item will be entered for a chance to win an autographed Josh Allen football.

West Herr said they will donate $100,000 in turkeys, in addition to the goods they collect.

“So this year we’ve kind of expanded it to spend $100,000 on turkeys and we’ve got all kinds of places selected to distribute the turkey’s selected,” Scott Bieler, West Herr President & CEO.

The drive lasts through November 15.