Donating to West Herr’s food drive could get you an autographed Josh Allen football

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr is hosting a food drive, and your participation could get you a chance to win a special Bills prize.
Collection sites will be at every West Herr dealership starting October 25. Anyone who donates a non-perishable item will be entered for a chance to win an autographed Josh Allen football.
West Herr said they will donate $100,000 in turkeys, in addition to the goods they collect.
“So this year we’ve kind of expanded it to spend $100,000 on turkeys and we’ve got all kinds of places selected to distribute the turkey’s selected,” Scott Bieler, West Herr President & CEO.
The drive lasts through November 15.
