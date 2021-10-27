Donating to West Herr’s food drive could get you the chance to meet Josh Allen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — West Herr is hosting a food drive, and your participation could get you a chance to connect with Josh Allen.

Collection sites will be at every West Herr dealership starting November 2. Anyone who donates a non-perishable item will be entered for a chance to win a 15-minute video call with the star Bills quarterback.

West Herr said they will donate 5,000 turkeys, in addition to the goods they collect.

“So this year we’ve kind of expanded it to spend $100,000 on turkeys and we’ve got all kinds of places selected to distribute the turkey’s selected,” Scott Bieler, West Herr President & CEO.

The drive lasts through November 21.