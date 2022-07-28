BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of students from local school districts are receiving an important tool in learning: a computer they can call their own.

The students took part in the “Western New York United’s Leaders in Training” summer program. The program also teaches community involvement.

70 students are being sent home with computers, including Gisselle Brown, who received the first computer that’s actually hers, to keep.

“We’ll probably be learning about making realistic sculptures, realistic drawings, and making, really cool stuff of clay, pencil, any other art supply that we can use for any kind of visual art that we want to make,” Brown said.

The students are from the Buffalo, Maryvale, Lakeshore and Frontier school districts.