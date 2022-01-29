Dozens shovel and clean up Buffalo’s East Side for MLK Day of Caring

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An annual tradition to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy was postponed after a winter storm. But that hasn’t stopped community members from carrying on Dr. King’s message of helping others.

After rescheduling the “MLK Day of Caring,” those who live and work in the African-American Heritage Corridor are banding together to help clean up sidewalks and streets.

People of all ages and backgrounds took time out of their Saturday to help each other. It’s something Terrance Heard of Friends for Better Buffalo says we need more of in our day-to-day lives.

“It’s the beginning of Black History Month,” Heard said. “Every year we support the clean-up of the African Heritage Corridor; it’s very important to know your history. It’s very important to work together with brotherhood and to bond.”

Volunteers say Dr. King’s message should resonate throughout the Western New York Community all year long.