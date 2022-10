BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19.

After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children.

On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at 7 with Kim LaRussa of Sweet Buffalo to share their story and talk about a pasta dinner benefit later this week.

You can watch the full segment above. To make a donation to the family, click here.