BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Freedom Wall on East Ferry Street, which celebrates and honors African American civil rights leaders is getting a major makeover.

Friday we saw what the completed construction will look like. More than $700,000 of state funding will help restore the murals and the surrounding area.

The space from the concrete wall to the sidewalk will be reconstructed as well as the installation of new LED lights.

Our community is still reeling from the tragedy we endured last month. The process of griefing that trauma may never be over for many of us. I am proud however that this Freedom Wall stands as a testament to Black excellence and the extraordinary individuals who have spent their lives making the world a better and more inclusive place.”

Construction will begin later this summer.