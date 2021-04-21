ECDOH hosting free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics for pets this May

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Department of Health is working to protect pets from rabies, hosting two free rabies vaccination clinics in Buffalo and Kenmore this May.

The first clinic will be on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Tonawanda Highway Department. The second clinic is happening on May 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Buffalo Public School 84.

The two clinics may be free, but you’ll still have to register online to reserve an appointment. To register for the May 8 clinic, click here. And for the May 22 clinic, click here.

If you don’t have internet access, book an appointment by calling (716) 961-6800.

Cats, dogs and ferrets three months of age and older are eligible to get vaccinated.

ECDOH will accept up to three pets per appointment and you’re asked to bring proof of vaccination to the clinic to receive a three-year vaccination certificate. A one-year certificate will be issued otherwise.

People are asked to limit the number of passengers in their vehicles and adhere to all COVID-19 safety precautions, including wearing a mask.