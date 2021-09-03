21 Buffalo students finish “Earn While You Learn” summer school program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 21 new graduates are the first to finish their high school education under a new summer program in Buffalo Public Schools.

The graduates are part of the program called “Earn While You Learn.” The program is helping financially vulnerable students stay on track to complete their education.

Students received a paycheck, while still being able to attend all-day, in-person summer school.

“This 2021 summer school year, a lot of us had many issues to work through. I personally had more than I volunteered for, but throughout those six weeks I never had to worry about choosing between school or work, and that’s all thanks to the ‘Earn While You Learn’ program. There are so many students who face these issues on a daily basis, and if these students were introduced to a program like this, then they wouldn’t be forced to make such cut-throat decisions,” said new high school graduate Zyere Safford.

More than 130 high school sophomores and juniors are now continuing through this program in the Buffalo public schools.