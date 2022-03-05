BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All McKinley High School students will return in person to the classroom Monday morning.

The “McKinley High School Climate and Culture Re-Set Plan” provided a potential calendar for the week of March 7 that would’ve meant a continued grade level phase-in approach ending with an all-student return on March 11.

That plan is no more.

All students, grades nine through 11, will return in person on March 7, a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson confirmed.

The district said their team has collaborated to make sure safety concerns are “tightened up.”

“As of Friday 3/4/22, at the end of the day, the team met and reviewed all implemented safety measures and determined that the McKinley Re-Set Plan is solid,” said the spokesperson. “BPS looks forward to the safe return of every Mack on this coming Monday!”