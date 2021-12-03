Allegany-Limestone joins list of area schools affected by social media threats, 15-year-old arrested

ALLEGANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday evening, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a potential threat made on social media toward Allegany-Limestone School.

Upon investigation, it was determined by the Sheriff’s Office that there was no credible threat toward the school, students or faculty. It was determined, however, certain online communications alarmed and annoyed another individual, which led to the arrest of a 15-year-old.

According to Allegany-Limestone Superintendent Tony Giannicchi, the district decided to move to remote instruction Friday out of abundance of caution. The incident becomes the fourth among area schools to cause a move to remote instruction or an outright closing due to social media threats.

Lockport moved to remote instruction Thursday following threats on Wednesday, with Olean moving to remote instruction and Batavia closing schools Friday, following Thursday night threats.