BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New Buffalo Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams spoke publicly for the first time Saturday afternoon, addressing the concerns the district is facing.

“We will have educational excellence but we have to have safety first,” she said.

Dr. Williams is familiar with BPS; she was a student in the district herself and grew up in the East High School neighborhood. She stressed the importance of working together and parents showing their support for teachers.

“My plea to parents is that you’re supporting our schools, you’re supporting our teachers,” she said. “You’re encouraging your children to come to school, number one, and number two, what teachers are asking them to do, whether it is assignments, if it is sitting in their seats and focusing, if it is not walking in the hallway with hats and ear buds in, please support them. We have to work collectively, we have to work together.”