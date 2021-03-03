BPS planning to bring more students back to the classroom on March 15

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Public Schools will move forward with its re-opening plan.

The district is hoping to bring more students back into the classroom on March 15.

This second phase of re-opening will include students in third and fourth-grade as well as high school freshmen and juniors.

Board member Kathy Evans-Brown says the district is taking a cautious approach.

“You know yourself. if buffalo opened its doors and brought in 30,000 kids we’d be the first ones on the news, right? we set up these kids to die, right? we set up these teachers to die, right? So we’re doing it in a very thoughtful way, and the nay-sayers need to sit down and close their mouths.” Buffalo Public Schools School Board Member Kathy Evans-Brown

In the first phase of re-opening, the district brought back students in kindergarten through second grade and high school seniors.