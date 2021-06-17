BPS plans to save students in danger of failing with “Earn While You Learn” program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in the Buffalo City School District will return to school for a full five days of in-person learning this fall.

Starting September 8, students in grades Pre-K through 12 in the city of buffalo are expected to show up for class. The district says online learning will only be offered to kids who have a documented medical exemption.

The district superintendent said Thursday at a press event that even though they’re planning a full return in the fall, there will be instances where the general population will continue to use a digital platform.

“We’ll continue to use the computer device and students will continue to be able to take it home and catch up on assignments, do work on Saturday and Sunday,” said Dr. Kriner Cash district superintendent.

Meanwhile, there’s about 200 students in the district, who are at risk of not graduating because of issues related to the pandemic.

To help them through that threshold, the district is partnering with the Mayor’s Summer Youth Program for a special program called Earn While You Learn. It gives kids a stipend, while they finish their classes to earn their diploma.

“Those particular students, some of them have children they’re already caring for, so it’s between caring for your children and going to school. It’s expensive to get a babysitter. So, this could be something that could help them with that. This program is one other incentive to help them,” said Lafayette International Community High School Principal John Starkey.