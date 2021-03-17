BPS students to learn remotely Thursday and Friday — Phase II of reopening expected to begin Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students in the Buffalo Public Schools will stay home Thursday and Friday and attend class remotely as BPS recovers from a cyberattack.

The district says progress is being made, but students will finish out the week logging on at their usual class time for a full day of synchronous and asynchronous remote learning.

BPS also said they plan to begin Phase II of in-person reopening on March 22.

Phase II includes welcoming back 3rd, 4th, 9th and 11th graders for in-person instruction.

District and school staff are expected to report to their work sites on Thursday and Friday.

Officials say certain areas of their systems are still touch and go as they work to restore stability.