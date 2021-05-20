BPS students will have option to start next school year learning fully remote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Summer vacation is on the horizon for students across Western New York, but Buffalo Public Schools are already thinking about September. The district confirmed to News 4 that students will have the option to start next school year fully remote.

While students will have the opportunity to learn remotely at the beginning of the year, all BPS students are invited back to school for in-person five-day-a-week instruction.

The district estimates one-fourth of BPS’ 31,000 students may opt to learn remotely come September.