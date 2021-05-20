BPS virtually thanks parents, students and teachers for their work during the pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students, parents, and teachers in the Buffalo Public Schools are being celebrated for their hard work.

The district hosted a community engagement summit Thursday night. The event was held virtually.

Related Content BPS students will have option to start next school year learning fully remote

Minister Craig Pridgen thanked those who have pressed on to educate and learn during a very challenging time.

“The normal process would be to stop. But those of you said I’m not stopping. I’m going to allow the pressure to push me to something great. There is one thing that we have all learned throughout this pandemic and that is we cannot allow the pressure to stop us,” said Minister Pridgen.

The summit featured several performances, ranging from music to dance, to poetry.