Bryant & Stratton College hosts E-Sports Showcase

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local high school students went head to head on the joysticks today.

There was an e-sports showcase at Bryant and Stratton College in Buffalo and kids played each other in the games Madden and Fortnite.

Officials at Bryant and Stratton said they wanted to host this event to inform students about the e-sports program on campus.

Bryant and Stratton’s Damone Brown said, “Just giving a chance to the students all across western new york to play games and also go to school on scholarship playing video games. It’s more than just playing games in the house and taking up time. You got a chance to go to school and make an education out of it as well.”

The e-sports showcase wraps up Sunday.

That’s when the final rounds in both tournaments will commence.

Champions will be awarded $100 Visa gift cards.