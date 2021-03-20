Buffalo Charter schools review COVID-19 safety protocols during online enrollment fair

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Charter schools held an online enrollment fair Saturday.

The purpose of the online event was to provide families with the opportunity to explore all options for students in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Families were able to meet with staff from each school, and they even got to take a virtual tour.

One of the most common questions asked by parents during today’s event had to do with COVID-19 protocols inside the schools.

“We collect our student’s cell phones so one of the things we’ve been doing is when we collect them, we wipe them down, keep them sanitized, in regards to the placement where students are sitting, we have our students spaced out. For example at the high school, we’re up in the cafeteria cause that is our biggest room so we have each student at their own table and that keeps them really spread out. Um and we offer masks and sanitizer for all of our students.” Buffalo Charter Schools Spokesperson

This was the first-ever enrollment fair hosted by Buffalo Charter schools.