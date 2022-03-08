BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Common Council unanimously adopted a resolution at their Tuesday meeting, entitled “Prioritizing Local Candidates as Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools.” The resolution has called on Buffalo Public Schools to prioritize candidates that are already in their school system.

The document notes that Dr. Kriner Cash, who resigned as BPS superintendent Wednesday, was the seventh superintendent in four years upon his hiring in 2015. This number includes those who held the position in an interim capacity. The Common Council’s resolution also mentioned that in the past two years, four BPS cabinet leaders took superintendent jobs in other school districts.

“I feel it’s important for the Buffalo Schools’ board to take a serious look at candidates locally, who are familiar with the district,” said Education Chairman Bryan Bollman, councilmember for the Lovejoy district. “It would be a great advantage to have a superintendent who has risen through the ranks of BPS and knows our students.”

Dr. Cash was an outside hire, having served as superintendent in Memphis, Tenn. before coming to Western New York. He also worked in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass. and Miami prior to his employment with BPS.

The Common Council also asked that the BPS school board find someone capable of steering the district in the right direction. Ulysees Wingo, Sr., councilmember for the Masten district, commented on the success of the four former cabinet leaders hired in other districts, and applauded the job Dr. Tonja Williams, a BPS grad herself, has been doing as interim superintendent.

“Having four district leaders in cabinet positions be recruited to other districts should signal that the BPS has leadership worthy of leading our own district,” Wingo said. “Dr. Tonja Williams is a homegrown leader who epitomizes true leadership and is invested in not just our education system — her priorities are the families of the district.”

The full resolution from Tuesday’s meeting can be viewed below.