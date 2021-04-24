Buffalo Parent-Teacher Organization prepares for more kids to head back to the classroom

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public School District is getting parents ready to send more kids back into the classroom.

The Buffalo Parent Teachers Organization hosted a meeting over zoom Saturday morning.

Some of the topics discussed including vaccinations, waiting for COVID-19 test results and daily screenings that will need to be filled out.

And with allergy season almost here the district is asking for a doctor’s note if your child has allergy symptoms.

Director of Social Emotional Wellness Ms. Mai Nguyen said, “We’ve heard in some situations, not necessarily in our district, but in other situations through our medical directors that somebody may mistake symptoms for the simple cold or for allergies and then a couple of days later they go and get tested, and the find out they’ve tested positive.”

Buffalo Public Schools will start phase three of reopening on Monday with all remaining high school opt-in students.