Buffalo Prep launches new program to help kids reach their academic goals

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local non-profit is launching an academy to further prepare under-represented youth for higher education.

Buffalo Prep’s newest program, “Prep Scholars Academy,” brings middle schoolers back into the classroom during the summer so they feel more prepared to pursue a college education.

Related Content Buffalo Schools superintendent says it’s too soon to end the student mask requirement

Those with Buffalo Prep say that this type of program is critical now more than ever after students were kept out of the classroom due to COVID-19.

“We’ve seen the decline with having non-in-person teaching and I think that especially in the minority community, it’s important to have the in-person having the interaction with the students and being able to see and help of these children, ” said Buffalo Prep Board President Luis Rodriguez.

This new program is in partnership with The Belle Center and offers bilingual instruction in order to reach more students.