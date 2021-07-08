Buffalo Public School Superintendent unveils spending plan for American Rescue Plan funds

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public School District announced their plans for spending the $289 million in American Rescue Plan, and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds from the government Thursday.

The plan is a “working plan” and the district superintendent says it could change, but right now they’re spending: 60 percent on expanded instructional initiatives, 14 percent on covid operations, 13 percent on student support services, and 13 percent on information technology.

The district said they would have the full 109-page report available to the public on their website.