Buffalo Public Schools go remote tomorrow for anticipated dicey travel conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will move to remote learning tomorrow due to weather-related travel safety concerns.

The district said all students are learning remotely tomorrow, and school-based staff will work from home.

Central office employees are required to work from their regular in-person locations.

After-school activities will continue as scheduled. Students can use NFTA transit to get to those activities, according to a BPS spokesperson.

District-provided transportation is canceled.

