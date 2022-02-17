Buffalo Public Schools go remote tomorrow for anticipated dicey travel conditions

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will move to remote learning tomorrow due to weather-related travel safety concerns.
The district said all students are learning remotely tomorrow, and school-based staff will work from home.
Central office employees are required to work from their regular in-person locations.
After-school activities will continue as scheduled. Students can use NFTA transit to get to those activities, according to a BPS spokesperson.
District-provided transportation is canceled.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.