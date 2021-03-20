Buffalo Public Schools Phase II reopening to begin Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will welcome back more students to in-person learning on Monday as they get back on track with Phase II of school reopening.

As BPS recovers from a ransomware attack, Phase II will welcome back more students to in-person learning Monday.

All returning Phase I and Phase II students, including staff, are expected to report to their schools Monday, according to the district.

Phase II of the district’s reopening plan was originally slated for last Monday but was delayed following a ransomware attack targeting the district’s internet systems.

Buses will run on schedule and BPS asks motorists are cautious near school zones and bus stops.

Families and staff should receive communication from their principals.