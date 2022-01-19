Buffalo Public Schools return to in-person learning and after-school activities Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools students and staff will be back in the classroom Thursday after the snow kept them at home for two days.

A BPS spokesperson said the district will be open on January 20 for in-person learning and after-school activities. Officials are reminding students and staff to bring their devices home every day in case the winter weather forces a pivot to virtual learning.

The district was closed for a snow day Tuesday. On Wednesday, students attended class virtually as road crews worked to remove snow.

