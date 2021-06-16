Buffalo Public Schools returning to in-person schooling 5 days a week in 2021-22

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Public Schools are returning to normal next year.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash announced Wednesday that students in grades Pre-K through 12 will return for full, five-day, in-person instruction in the coming school year, which is set to begin Sept. 8. The district will continue to follow any remaining guidelines from the state and the CDC.

Remote instruction will only be available for children with medical exemptions who provide a signed doctor’s note.

To apply for remote instruction, the district requires medical documentation dated after July 1 on a physician’s letterhead that is signed by a medical professional. Requests must be emailed to medicalexemptions@buffaloschools.org or submitted vis U.S. mail to Dr. Sharon Brown, Assistant Superintendent for Student Support Services (427 City Hall, Buffalo, NY 14202). The district will notify families whether or not their petition for remote instruction is approved.

“Students and families are our highest priority, and student success drives every decision we make. We will keep you informed if we must make modifications to our 2021 Reopening Plan based on new federal and state guidelines,” Cash said in the press release. He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated if they have not done so already.

Information on student registration and enrollment can be found here. Registration for summer school is now open at (716) 816-4006 or summerschool@buffaloschools.org.