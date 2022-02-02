Buffalo Public Schools switch to remote learning Thursday in anticipation of winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools will switch to remote learning Thursday due to the Winter Weather Warning that goes into effect for Erie County tonight at 10 p.m.

School staff will work from home and provide virtual instruction to students.

All student transportation is canceled, including after-school activities.

CLOSINGS 4 YOU | Latest organization closings

Central Office staff are asked to report to their usual in-person work locations, the district said building engineers will make sure these buildings are ready to go.