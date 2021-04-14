Buffalo Public Schools to continue with 6ft social distancing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools will not allow students to be three feet apart in the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash announced this at Wednesday night’s board meeting.

He says it was recommended by the district’s Medical Director Dr. Dennis Kuo.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and NYS have both said three feet is safe. But Dr. Cash says the district is sticking with six feet.

“Colleagues, three is basically right next to each other. it’s as if you had a class of 25-30 students. they would all be in that classroom. we are not ready to do that,” said Dr. Cash.

Dr. Cash says there have been 114 COVID-19 cases in the past three days in the Buffalo Public Schools.