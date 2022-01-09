Buffalo Public Schools to resume in-person learning Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, Dr. Kriner Cash, announced Sunday that Buffalo Public Schools will resume full in-person learning Monday.

The announcement said the schools will continue to strictly adhere to safety and wellness protocols. It said students and staff should not come to school if they are ill, and should properly wear masks except when eating or drinking, maintain social distancing, frequently wash hands, do not touch their faces and those who have been in close contact with COVID should follow quarantining instructions posted on the BPS website.

Cash also said students five years and older, as well as staff members, should get vaccinated with a booster if eligible. He added that anyone who has symptoms or has been a close contact with someone with COVID should get tested immediately, and urged parents and staff to consent to free randomized testing.

He said the district and schools will receive 15,000 more test kits this week and that BPS has 300,000 KN95 masks on hand for students and staff, with plastic masks available for students with speech needs and English language learners. More information about distribution of test kits and masks will be provided later this week.

The district will also be hosting a vaccination clinic Jan. 14 from 3:30 – 7 p.m. at International School #45 at 141 Hoyt Street.