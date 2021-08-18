Buffalo School Board passes re-opening plan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo School Board passed a re-opening plan Wednesday evening.

The district will have students in the classroom five days a week. And students, teachers and staff will have to wear a face mask. Everyone must keep three feet of distance.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says the district is facing a major challenge of getting kids to school.

He’s blaming it on the huge shortage of school bus drivers.

“In our city, we were 150 drivers short, which means 150 bus routes out of our normal 667 routes have been reduced to 510 routes,” said Dr. Cash.

“Just to open regular school regular days, make enormous adjustments to make that happen,”

The re-opening plan keeps the policy of testing 30% of students and staff for COVID-19 each week.

Take a look at the full reopening guidance below: