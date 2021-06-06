BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Masks are here to stay for students and staff in the Buffalo Public Schools, at least until the end of the school year.

The district announced Sunday, they anticipated revised mask guidance from New York State on Monday. It was reported Friday the state planned on dropping their mask mandate for schools.

However, the NYS Department of Education sent a letter to local superintendents walking back the department of health’s comments about dropping the mask requirement.

Related Content Buffalo Schools requiring students and staff to wear masks for the rest of the school year

BPS is making it clear that all district staff and students are still required to wear masks, social distance for the remainder of the school year.

The district says this is because areas where students live still have high COVID-19 infection rates, they don’t want to single out students who can’t get vaccinated or are immunocompromised and area schools saw outbreaks where protocols were not adhered to.

Dr. Kriner Cash, BPS superintendent, says the district will reexamine their COVID-19 testing protocols.

“In the weeks ahead, we will reexamine how we conduct our in-school COVID testing strategy to reflect the lower overall community spread. We will continue to conduct rapid antigen testing for those who are symptomatic.”

Dr. Cash added that the district will release summer school safety guidance in the coming weeks.