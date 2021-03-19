Buffalo Schools sticking with 6 feet of social distancing instead of new 3-foot CDC recommendation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Public Schools say they’ll continue to adhere to 6 feet social distancing in their schools instead of the new 3-foot recommendation announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In a statement from BPS Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash, he says the district will continue with six feet of social social distancing on the advice of Erie County Department of Health, BPS Medical Director, Board and staff.

“Today the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced updated guidance to reduce the required physical distance rule from six feet to three feet in schools and classrooms. In speaking with ECDOH, our Medical Director, Board and staff, BPS will be strictly adhering to wearing facial masks at all times, 6 feet social distancing in our school buildings, and retaining any barriers that are already in place until further notice.” Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools

Cash says the schools will continue with their COVID-19 safety protocol until further notice.

The CDC said 6 feet of distance should still be maintained in common areas, such as school lobbies, and when masks can’t be worn, such as when eating.