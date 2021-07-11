Buffalo Schools superintendent says it’s too soon to end the student mask requirement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The superintendent of the Buffalo Public Schools says it is too soon to end the requirement for students in the classroom to wear face coverings.

Dr. Kriner Cash says the district is still requiring masks inside, during summer school. Many families are hopeful that students won’t have to mask up in September.

Dr. Cash says he’s following the advice of the district’s medical director.

“Right now he does not recommend it. We are still fluid with this disease. There are variants. Too many of our young people have not been vaccinated,” Superintendent Cash said.

Dr. Cash said hope for ending the mask mandate hinges on 12 to 17-year-olds who are vaccine eligible, to get the shot. And for expanded eligibility for students to receive the vaccine.