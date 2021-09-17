Buffalo State kicks off 150th-anniversary celebrations

Education

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s was an exciting day for SUNY Buffalo State College Friday as the campus kicks off celebrations for its 150 birthday.

The campus community gathered in Rockwell Hall for a special event, which included music and remarks from college President Katherine Conway-Turner.

She says Buffalo State has come a very long way since it was founded all the way back in 1871.

“We were once a small and scrappy college that singularly focused on the very important goal of developing teachers to go out into the world and shepherd our youth to new heights,” Conway-Turner said. “But our dream grew, and now we stand as a campus with a significant range of programs.

There will be more events celebrating Buffalo State’s 150 birthday through June of next year.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now