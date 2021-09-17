Buffalo State kicks off 150th-anniversary celebrations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s was an exciting day for SUNY Buffalo State College Friday as the campus kicks off celebrations for its 150 birthday.

The campus community gathered in Rockwell Hall for a special event, which included music and remarks from college President Katherine Conway-Turner.

She says Buffalo State has come a very long way since it was founded all the way back in 1871.

“We were once a small and scrappy college that singularly focused on the very important goal of developing teachers to go out into the world and shepherd our youth to new heights,” Conway-Turner said. “But our dream grew, and now we stand as a campus with a significant range of programs.

There will be more events celebrating Buffalo State’s 150 birthday through June of next year.