Buffalo Superintendent holds townhall, discusses importance of testing & vaccinations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The area’s largest school district is pushing for students and staff to get vaccinated, and now they’re getting help from New York State.

On average, Buffalo Public Schools have 50 COVID cases per day according to district Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash. He said it’s now time for everyone to take measures and get that number down.

During a townhall Thursday night, Cash told parents in attendance that Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced they will be sending 10,000 COVID shots so the district can vaccinate families who still need it.

“We can vaccinate our students and families inside our community schools – up to 30 schools,” Cash said. “We’ll schedule this during the school day – like a block of time all across these 30 schools – after school, and Saturdays during the Saturday Academy blocks.”

Cash also discussed testing. Last week, the district’s provider pulled out of operations. Since then, Cash said three dozen providers came forward offering their services, but the district ultimately went with a recommendation from the Erie County Health Department and decided on the company ‘Buffalo Homecare Inc.’

“They told us all they can do,” Cash said. “We checked whether they could and whether they have the capacity to serve the second largest school system in the State of New York, and we have been assured that they can.”