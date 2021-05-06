Buffalo Teachers Federation calls on NYS to allow students in certain grades to repeat the year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s now a push to give the youngest students in New York State a do-over.

The Buffalo Teachers Federation is calling on the state to take this action. It says students in pre-k, kindergarten and first grade should have the option to repeat a grade.

BTF President Phil Rumore says some students need “further assistance” after learning virtually.

“While many students in the early grades made excellent progress learning virtually and in-person, some need further assistance. The BTF urges the State, where necessary, and local school districts to allow the parents of children in grades Pre-Kindergarten (Pre-K), Kindergarten and first grade to have their children repeat that grade, if they so choose. Whether this should be made available to other grades should be up to local school districts,” added Rumore.