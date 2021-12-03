Buffalo United Charter School works with trainer to improve behavior and motivate students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo Charter School is trying a unique method to improve behavior in the classroom.

Buffalo United is working with resilience trainer Duncan Kirkwood to improve behavior and motivate students. One of their new strategies is to reward one student per month who demonstrates the most growth in behavior and academics.

Kirkwood says the pandemic has changed students, that they’ve been at home for so long, they have forgotten how to sit still in class.

“Students are carrying this anxiety and their motivation is at zero,” said Kirkwood. “It is consistent from coast to coast, students’ motivation is the lowest it’s ever been. So [it’s about] building the skills to be resilient, to have grit, to be able to follow through and still believe that you can achieve something great”

During today’s training session, the student who showed the most improvement got a big reward: a new pair of bright yellow Kyrie Irving sneakers. Classrooms that did well also received a pizza party.