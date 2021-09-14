City Honors in Buffalo fixes power issue, classes to resume Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Classes at City Honors School #195 in Buffalo will resume Thursday after nearby construction knocked out power to the school yesterday.

Buffalo Public Schools say families have been notified that the issue has been resolved and students should report to school.

Original

City Honors #195 has temporarily lost power in some parts of the building and will be closed tomorrow.

Buffalo Public Schools believe that students may be able to return on Thursday.

According to the district, the power loss was a result of a contractor in the area damaging an underground power line.

District officials and Ferguson Electric are working to solve the issue, which will require a new line to be installed. The new line is expected to return tomorrow.

