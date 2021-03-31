Clarence parents feel their children’s developmental needs are not being met remote learning

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of parents in clarence are sharing that same message. Many believe their children’s mental health and developmental skills are suffering by not being in school full time.

Just like other local parents, they’re are taking legal action against the district.

Neil and Rebecca Gallivan are one of several clarence families participating in a lawsuit to get schools open five days a week.

They tell News 4, they’re noticing negative changes in their two kids because of the district’s hybrid learning plan.

Neil says his son, Nolan, needs help when it comes to his socialization and motor skills.

“At a minimum, he’s where he was a year ago, but probably worse, so there’s that aspect from a social point. Playdates are over facetime and things like that, it’s not how you develop socially,” Gallivan told us.

News 4 reached out to the clarence school district for comment. We have not heard back.