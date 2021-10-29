Decision on “Test to Stay” school quarantine policy left up to local health departments

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students may soon be spending less time in quarantine and more time in class.

It’s thanks to a rule change by the New York State Department of Health.

The “test-to-stay” option allows unvaccinated students, who have been exposed to COVID-19, to show a negative test, instead of being placed on quarantine.

The state health department says it does not recommend the protocol. But if local health departments want to do it, they can.

“At least the door is open for us to work together and collaborate on finding a way to make it happen. As I’ve said before, we are open to the conversation with the Erie County Department of Health and willing to link arms and figure out a way to make it work,” said Michael Cornell, president, Erie Niagara School Superintendent Association.

The state said it’s up to each county to determine if they’re going to allow the schools to take part in the program. The health departments in Erie and Niagara counties to us they’re reviewing this policy.