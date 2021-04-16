Districts begin to plan proms, graduations under new guidelines

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students across New York will be able to enjoy those end-of-year celebrations together this year, but there are several rules they’ll need to follow. The state has released new guidance for proms, balls and graduations.

The Department of Health says if the number of attendees reaches more than 100 people indoors or 200 people outdoors, individuals must show proof of completed immunization or a negative Covid-19 test.

Graduates and prom goers will need to social distance and wear their masks, with only a few exceptions. They can remove it as they cross the stage, for speeches, eating or drinking.

Depew High School plans to have its’ prom June 4th outdoors at the Wurlitzer. With less than 200 students, no testing or proof of immunization will be needed. “We’re also fortunate that we are a small school with a graduating class of 140, as it gives us a little more latitude than any other local district,” said Depew Middle and High School Principal, James Lupini.

Depew’s graduation is tentatively set for June 25th on its’ football field. With 2 tickets given out per student, proof of vaccination and a negative test is needed for anyone in attendance.

Niagara Falls City School District has a graduating class has more than 450 students, which puts them in the same boat. “Something that we’ll have to look into is, are there ways to get mass testing available to these kids,” said Niagara Falls City School District Superintendent, Mark Laurrie. “And the district would certainly be open to doing that if that’s what it takes to have kids participate.”

NFCSD plans to meet with seniors to discuss options, next week.

For a full list of guidelines, head here.