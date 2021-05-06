Dr. Darren Brown-Hall makes history as Williamsville Schools first Black superintendent

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Williamsville School District has appointed a new superintendent to lead Western New York’s largest suburban school district. The district’s board of education announced the appointment of Dr. Darren J. Brown-Hall Thursday evening.

He replaces acting superintendent Dr. John McKenna. Brown-Hall will make $212,500 in his new role. He makes history with the district as the district’s first Black superintendent and is the first Black superintendent in the eight counties of Western New York outside of Buffalo.

Brown-Hall assumes the post following the resignation of former district superintendent Scott Martzloff in November 2020. Martzloff resigned after being placed on leave that September amid an independent report that found Williamsville Schools didn’t open effectively in September, pointing to the pandemic, district culture and lack of active leadership as factors.

Related Content Former Williamsville School Superintendent Scott Martzloff resigns

The independent report cited that in Spring 2020 that Martzloff was “detached from the challenges of reopening schools in September, and that continued into mid-summer when he told key district leaders to take vacations.” The school board and Martzloff eventually came to “mutually agreeable settlement” resulting in his immediate resignation. The former superintendent will collect $230,000 dollars for unused vacation and sick time.

Brown-Hall ushers in a new era of leadership in the Williamsville Schools after spending the past six years as the Buffalo Public Schools second-ranking executive — chief of staff to Dr. Kriner Cash. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from SUNY Buffalo State College and an MBA in finance and information systems from Canisius College. Brown-Hall earned his Ed.D from the University at Buffalo in 2018.

“I am honored to join the Williamsville community as the next Superintendent of Schools.

I look forward to working with the District team and the board to find the most effective and

dynamic ways to adapt to the new normal that our students, families, teachers and district

leaders face,” Dr. Brown-Hall said. “This is a time, especially in education, where collaborative,

creative leadership will pay enormous dividends for our students going forward into a changed

world.”

Dr. Darren J. Brown-Hall’s first day is July 1.