BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — School safety once again took center stage during tonight’s Buffalo School Board meeting just as students are still returning to McKinley High School. Several parents, teachers and other Buffalo residents told Interim Superintendent Dr. Tonja Williams there are still major problems in the school district.

Dr. Williams began her update by going over additional pillars the school district will follow, which includes reviving relationships with school personnel, students and their families. She also added that McKinley High School is doing well as they continue their return to school protocol.

“Under my administration, it’s time for our district to move to a new level,” Dr. Williams said Wednesday night.

In her first school board meeting as a district leader, Dr. Williams says she is ready to work with the community and the district has plans to move forward.

Students from different Buffalo Public Schools came forward to tell their stories about bullying and violence. They say it has been normalized in their schools.

“I think they are so used to it that they are making it a part of middle school and high school. They say it is a part of life and you [should] grow and learn from it and it is not,” 10th grader Leandra Lias added.

For Jayshawn Garner, he feels unsafe in school because of increased violence and drug use. He told the board he even suffered a skull fracture from bullying and has been threatened several times online.

“The reason I feel a sense of unsafety is due to the rise of gang activity and relations in the Buffalo Public Schools,” Garner continued.

Even some teachers say school suspensions do more harm than good and damage the learning environment.

“The same students are being suspended, returned to school, suspended, returned to school and they are not getting any help whatsoever,” Marc Bruno, parent and teacher in Buffalo Public Schools, said.

Dr. Casandra Wright is the associate superintendent for school leadership and says they are taking a collaborative approach, working with resource officers and the NFTA to ensure safety for all students on and off of school grounds.

“There are voices out there that like to depict Buffalo Public Schools and other urban agencies as substandard or violent. That’s not true,” Dr. Wright stated.

In her brief presentation, Dr. Wright added only about 2.5 percent of students are severely struggling. Some teachers say that small percentage is still causing problems in school.

Superintendent Williams wants everyone in the district to look forward to the future of BPS with one vision and one mission.

“I really hope for the parents and families of children who are listening that they can begin to see that it is a new day for Buffalo Public Schools,” Dr. Wright continued.

After Dr. Williams addressed public commentary, there was a round of applause. Someone in the crowd remarked this was the first time a superintendent had been applauded at a Board of Education meeting in quite some time. While there is still work to do according to the district, the overall mood Wednesday night was optimism about the future.