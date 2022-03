BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The president of Erie Community College is warning staff to prepare for cuts.

Dr. David Balkin says enrollment has dropped by nearly half since 2011.

During that same stretch, staffing has stayed the same. He says the college is set to lose $9 million in the next academic year. Dr. Balkin said the number of cuts made will depend on how many people retire or transfer to other jobs in Erie County.