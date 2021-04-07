Educators breathe a sigh of relief, details on NYS school funding revealed

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were a lot of nerves in school districts across New York State as superintendents were waiting to see how much school aid would be included in this budget.

We now know, this budget contains $29.5 billion in state funding for districts according to the governor’s office, an increase of three billion from last year.

The American Rescue Plan did provide funding for schools but some were wondering if cuts in funding would wash that away.

That’s what happened last year in Niagara Falls.

The CARES Act provided that district $4.1 million, which Superintendent Mark Laurrie said was followed by $4.1 million in education cuts.

“When you look at history as a predictor, you certainly have that skepticism. You had to believe with the federal government coming through the way they did that it would have been hard-pressed for the governor at this point to play that switcheroo. And he didn’t,” said Superintendent Laurrie of the Niagara Falls City School District.

Niagara falls are getting $32 million in American Rescue federal funds.

They plan to spend that on technology, reading recovery, and social workers.

That’s now being bolstered by another $13 million in state aid he says.