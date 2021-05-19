Enterprise, Westminster charter schools sue BPS Board over school closures

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Enterprise Charter School and Westminster Community Charter School are two schools in Buffalo that will not have their charter renewed next year, and now they’re headed to New York State Supreme Court.

Enterprise on Oak Street and Westminster Community Charter School on Westminster Avenue in Buffalo are suing the Buffalo Schools’ Board of Education in separate lawsuits. Both schools are asking for a restraining order that would keep the two schools open.

Both charter schools are also asking the court to stop the BPS board from taking potential action that could interfere with the school’s operations until the court is able to fully review both suits.

The Buffalo Public School Board voted on March 31 to close the two charter schools that enroll around a total of 950 students. Both schools are slated to close on June 30.

The Westminster Board of Trustees argue “The BPS action involves the arbitrary and unlawful decision of a public school district and its board to close a charter school during an ongoing pandemic.”

A spokesperson for the Buffalo Public Schools tells News 4, “The District has yet to be served with the lawsuit and is unaware of its contents and therefore, has no comment at this time.”

View both court filings below:

Enterprise Charter School v. Buffalo City School District Board of Education

Westminster Community Charter School v. Buffalo City School District and Buffalo City School District Board of Education